This Is Missouri's Most Luxurious Spa Getaway

Sometimes you just need to get away from it all —and what better way to do just that than by going to a spa? While you're at it, why not try out the best spa in your state?

More recently compiled a list of the most luxurious spa getaways in every state, and the Spa Chateau on the Lake Resort & Spa was named the best there is in Ohio. The spa, located in Manson, has a 4.5 star review on TripAdvisor. Here's a little more about the spa:

"When you’re vacationing to such a highly-visited area, it can be hard to make sure you’re finding the very best places to stay among all of the options. If you’re wanting plenty of relaxation time on your next Branson getaway, Spa Chateau offers a full-service spa to help you unwind including 10 treatment rooms, a blissful infinity tub and an outdoor Roman Bath that overlooks Table Rock Lake."

The lavish resort is located 7.5 miles from Branson, Missouri. Upgraded rooms offer lake or mountain views, whichever you happen to prefer.

