This Is Nebraska's Most Luxurious Spa Getaway

Sometimes you just need to get away from it all —and what better way to do just that than by going to a spa? While you're at it, why not try out the best spa in your state?

More recently compiled a list of the most luxurious spa getaways in every state, and The Spa at Lied Lodge & Conference Center was named the best there is in Nebraska. "Spend your next Nebraska trip relaxing from head-to-toe in Lied Lodge & Conference Center’s spa facilities," More wrote. "With a menu of different massages and add-ons, everyone will want to visit Nebraska when they find out just how rejuvenating it can be."

The spa, located in Nebraska City, has a 4.5 star review on TripAdvisor. Here's a little more about the spa, from their page on TripAdvisor:

"Nature-inspired hotel on the 260-acre Arbor Day Farm in Nebraska City, Nebraska. Spa, pool, restaurant, lounge, and outdoor activities in the trees and orchard. Perfect for families, couples, weddings, and groups. An Arbor Day Foundation property."

