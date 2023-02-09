This Is The Most Popular Fast Food Chain In Connecticut

Wendy's is the most popular fast food chain among Connecticut residents, according to Cheapism.com.

The website compiled data to determine the top five fast food restaurants in each of the lower 48 states with Wendy's selected as the No. 1 choice for Connecticut.

"Known for its square hamburger patties, chili and Frostys, Wendy's is the most popular fast food in Connecticut," Cheapism wrote. "Subway rounds out the top five, something it does in an impressive 30 other states."

Connecticut's top five fast food chains are included below:

Wendy's Taco Bell Burger King McDonald's Subway

Wendy's was also the top choice in Illinois, Montana, New Jersey, New York, Utah, Washington, West Virginia and Wyoming.

Cheapism's top choices in each of the lower 48 states are included below: