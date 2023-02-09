This Restaurant Serves Colorado's Best Pizza

Pizza is one of America's most popular comfort foods. They're perfect for simple get-togethers, parties, or if you just don't feel like cooking for tonight. For those looking for the most delicious pizza pie, Reader's Digest has you covered.

"We’ve done the detective work to find the best pizza in every state, using a combination of local knowledge, sales figures, rave reviews, and simply following our noses," the website states. "A list of the most iconic state foods might turn out 50 different dishes, but the quest to find the best pizza in the U.S. means exploring the full potential of the humble pizza pie."



According to writers, Colorado's best pizza is served at Blue Pan Pizza! Here's why it was chosen:

"Detroit-style pizza—Blue Pan’s specialty—is like a cool cousin of the dominant New York–style (aka thin-crust) pizza. Detroit-style is a little thicker and sturdier, and it’s usually served cut into squares, not triangles. The trademark is the delicious caramelized crust, created by a blend of three different cheeses. Denver’s nickname is the Mile High City, which means you have to try the Mountain Top pie. It features two different types of pepperoni, mushrooms, and fresh oregano."