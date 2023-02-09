This Restaurant Serves Connecticut's Best Pizza

A New Haven restaurant is being credited for having the best pizza in Connecticut.

Reader's Digest compiled a list of the best pizza in every U.S. state, which included Frank Pepe Pizzeria Napoletana as the top choice for Connecticut.

"Clams are a delicacy along the Connecticut coastline, so it only makes sense to eat them with everything—including pizza," Reader's Digest's Amanda Tarlton wrote. "At Frank Pepe’s in New Haven (voted the #1 Pizza in America by The Daily Meal for several years straight), try the famous white clam pizza, which includes freshly shucked littleneck clams, olive oil, garlic, and Pecorino Romano cheese."

Reader's Digest's full list of the best pizza in every state is included below: