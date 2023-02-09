This Restaurant Serves Connecticut's Best Pizza
By Jason Hall
February 9, 2023
Photo: Getty Images
A New Haven restaurant is being credited for having the best pizza in Connecticut.
Reader's Digest compiled a list of the best pizza in every U.S. state, which included Frank Pepe Pizzeria Napoletana as the top choice for Connecticut.
"Clams are a delicacy along the Connecticut coastline, so it only makes sense to eat them with everything—including pizza," Reader's Digest's Amanda Tarlton wrote. "At Frank Pepe’s in New Haven (voted the #1 Pizza in America by The Daily Meal for several years straight), try the famous white clam pizza, which includes freshly shucked littleneck clams, olive oil, garlic, and Pecorino Romano cheese."
Reader's Digest's full list of the best pizza in every state is included below:
- Alabama- Slice Stone Pizza and Brew
- Alaska- Moose's Tooth Pub and Pizzeria
- Arizona- Pizzeria Bianco
- Arkansas- Iriana's Pizza
- California- Cheese Board Pizza
- Colorado- Blue Pan Pizza
- Connecticut- Frank Pepe Pizzeria
- Delaware- Grotto Pizza
- Florida- Steve's Pizza
- Georgia- Antico Pizza Napoletana
- Hawaii- Sophie's Gourmet Hawaiian Pizzeria
- Idaho- They Wylder
- Illinois- Giordano's
- Indiana- Jockamo Upper Crust Pizza
- Iowa- Great Plains Sauce & Dough Co.
- Kansas- Picasso's Pizzeria
- Kentucky- Impellizzeri's Pizza
- Louisiana- Pizza Domenica
- Maine- OTTO Pizza
- Maryland- Joe Squared Pizza
- Massachusetts- Area Four
- Michigan- Licari's Sicilian Pizza Kitchen
- Minnesota- Pizzeria Lola
- Mississippi- Square Pizza
- Missouri- Pi Pizzeria
- Montana- Eugene's Pizza
- Nebraska- Yiayia's Pizza and Beer
- Nevada- Pizza Rock
- New Hampshire- Alley Cat Pizzeria
- New Jersey- Brooklyn Square Pizza
- New Mexico- Giovanni's Pizza
- New York- Grimaldi's Pizzeria
- North Carolina- Lilly's Pizza
- North Dakota- Blackbird Woodfire
- Ohio- Crust
- Oklahoma- Empire Slice House
- Oregon- Sizzle Pie
- Pennsylvania- Earth Bread + Brewery
- Rhode Island- D. Palmieri's Bakery
- South Carolina- Village Idiot
- South Dakota- Dough Trader Pizza Company
- Tennessee- Big Ed's Pizza
- Texas- Big Lou's Pizza
- Utah- Settebello Pizzeria
- Vermont- Piecasso Pizzeria
- Virginia- Bottoms Up Pizza
- Washington- Serious Pie
- West Virginia- Backyard Pizza and Raw Bar
- Wisconsin- Harry's Prohibition Bistro
- Wyoming- Pinky G's Pizzeria