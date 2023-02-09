This Restaurant Serves Florida's Best Pizza

Pizza is one of America's most popular comfort foods. They're perfect for simple get-togethers, parties, or if you just don't feel like cooking for tonight. For those looking for the most delicious pizza pie, Reader's Digest has you covered.

"We’ve done the detective work to find the best pizza in every state, using a combination of local knowledge, sales figures, rave reviews, and simply following our noses," the website states. "A list of the most iconic state foods might turn out 50 different dishes, but the quest to find the best pizza in the U.S. means exploring the full potential of the humble pizza pie."



According to writers, Florida's best pizza is served at Steve's Pizza! Here's why it was chosen:

"No frills or fancy ingredients here. At Steve’s Pizza in Miami, you’ll order at the counter, then head to a graffitied booth to await your slice of heaven. And heaven it is: Served on a paper plate, your New York–style slice of pie is just the right amount of greasy, gooey, cheesy, and saucy to satisfy any craving. All the deliciousness of New York pizza, none of the winter."