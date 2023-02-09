This Restaurant Serves South Carolina's Best Pizza
By Sarah Tate
February 9, 2023
Is there anything better than a fresh, cheesy slice of pizza fresh out of the oven, sprinkled with your favorite toppings and begging to be eaten? There are plenty of incredible pizzerias around South Carolina, but one has managed to stand out from the crowd.
Reader's Digest scoured the country for the best pizzerias around, gathering a list of the top spot serving the best slice in each state. According to the site:
"We've done the detective work to find the best pizza in every state, using a combination of local knowledge, sales figures, rave reviews, and simply following our noses."
So which pizzeria in South Carolina has the best slice in the state?
Village Idiot
This longtime local favorite in Columbia has been slinging New York-style pizza for decades, starting with their first location in Five Points. Build your perfect pie with the toppings of your choice or try specialty pizzas like the Village Special, The Godfather, White Pizza Paradise, The Octopus' Garden and many more for a carefully curated bite.
Village Idiot Pizza has multiple locations around Columbia. Find your nearest one by visiting the website.
Here's what RD had to say:
"It's been keeping the late-night college crowd well fed for more than 25 years, and after being voted the best pizza in Columbia for the past three years, the Village Idiot likely won't be going anywhere anytime soon. Try their Barnyard pizza, with Italian sausage, pepperoni, ham, mushroom, jalapeño, roasted red pepper, and extra cheese."
Check out Reader's Digest to see its full list of the best pizzerias in the country.