This Restaurant Serves Tennessee's Best Pizza

Is there anything better than a fresh, cheesy slice of pizza fresh out of the oven, sprinkled with your favorite toppings and begging to be eaten? There are plenty of incredible pizzerias around Tennessee, but one has managed to stand out from the crowd.

Reader's Digest scoured the country for the best pizzerias around, gathering a list of the top spot serving the best slice in each state. According to the site:

"We've done the detective work to find the best pizza in every state, using a combination of local knowledge, sales figures, rave reviews, and simply following our noses."

So which pizzeria in Tennessee has the best slice in the state?

Big Ed's Pizza

This longtime local favorite in Oak Ridge has been slinging New York-style pizza since the 1970s. Build your perfect pie with the toppings of your choice or try specialty pizzas like Big Ed's Special, BBQ Chicken or David's Veggie for a carefully curated bite.

Big Ed's Pizza is located at 101 Broadway Avenue in Oak Ridge.

Here's what RD had to say:

"Just outside of Knoxville, in Oak Ridge, Tennessee, you'll find Big Ed's. Although he passed away in 1998, Big Ed was famous for his high standards when it came to his pies, and the business (still run by family) continues to make their pizza dough, sauce, and sausage fresh, according to Big Ed's originals recipes."

Check out Reader's Digest to see its full list of the best pizzerias in the country.