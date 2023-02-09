This Restaurant Slices Up The Best Pizza In Arizona

February 9 isn't just a random Thursday, it's National Pizza Day!

What better way to spend the best holiday of the year than with a steamy, cheesy slice of the best pizza in Arizona! Where can you find it, you ask? Reader's Digest compiled a list of the best pizza restaurant in every state. "We’ve done the detective work to find the best pizza in every state, using a combination of local knowledge, sales figures, rave reviews, and simply following our noses," the magazine said about its process.

In Arizona, you can find the best pizza at Pizzeria Bianco in Phoenix. Here's what Reader's Digest said to back up its choice:

If you’re a true pizza enthusiast, you’ve likely heard of Chef Chris Bianco of Phoenix: He’s been touted as one of the best pizzaiolos (that’s Italian for “man who makes pizza”) of all time. A basic dough, some hand-crushed tomatoes, a sprinkling of shaved Parmigiano, and a few fresh basil leaves are all it takes for him to work his magic. It doesn’t matter if tomato is a fruit or a vegetable when it tastes this good.

Check out the full report.