This Restaurant Slices Up The Best Pizza In Indiana

February 9 isn't just a random Thursday, it's National Pizza Day!

What better way to spend the best holiday of the year than with a steamy, cheesy slice of the best pizza in Indiana! Where can you find it, you ask? Reader's Digest compiled a list of the best pizza restaurant in every state. "We’ve done the detective work to find the best pizza in every state, using a combination of local knowledge, sales figures, rave reviews, and simply following our noses," the magazine said about its process.

In Indiana, you can find the best pizza at Jockamo Upper Crust Pizza in Indianapolis. Here's what Reader's Digest said to back up its choice:

Meat lovers, rejoice! At Jockamo’s, you can indulge your carnivorous cravings with a pizza named after Indianapolis author Kurt Vonnegut’s famous book Slaughterhouse Five. The crispy crust is loaded with pepperoni, sausage, ham, Italian beef, and bacon. This is pizza for people to settle serious issues over, like whether a hot dog is a sandwich.

