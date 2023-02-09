This Restaurant Slices Up The Best Pizza In Oklahoma

February 9 isn't just a random Thursday, it's National Pizza Day!

What better way to spend the best holiday of the year than with a steamy, cheesy slice of the best pizza in Oklahoma! Where can you find it, you ask? Reader's Digest compiled a list of the best pizza restaurant in every state. "We’ve done the detective work to find the best pizza in every state, using a combination of local knowledge, sales figures, rave reviews, and simply following our noses," the magazine said about its process.

In Oklahoma, you can find the best pizza at Empire Slice House in Oklahoma City. Here's what Reader's Digest said to back up its choice:

The New York–style pies at Empire Slice House in OKC are as funky and eclectic as the vintage pop-art decor. Each is baked in a 20-inch pan, and you can choose from one of 14 daily specialties with out-of-the-ordinary names like Notorious P.I.G. (it has an entire pound of pig on top!) or Evil Empire (serrano, poblano, jalapeño, spicy marinara, and cherry pepper relish). It’s spicy, so you might want to leave room for a treat to cool that burning mouth. Do you know who invented ice cream?

