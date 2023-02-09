This Restaurant Slices Up The Best Pizza In Texas

February 9 isn't just a random Thursday, it's National Pizza Day!

What better way to spend the best holiday of the year than with a steamy, cheesy slice of the best pizza in Texas! Where can you find it, you ask? Reader's Digest compiled a list of the best pizza restaurant in every state. "We’ve done the detective work to find the best pizza in every state, using a combination of local knowledge, sales figures, rave reviews, and simply following our noses," the magazine said about its process.

In Texas, you can find the best pizza at Big Lou's Pizza in San Antonio. Here's what Reader's Digest said to back up its choice:

If you need proof that everything really is bigger in Texas, head on over to Big Lou’s in San Antonio, where you can order, yes, a 42-inch pie. That’s as big as the table! But if you aren’t ready to go big or go home, you can’t go wrong with their pepperoni pizza—the thin-sliced pepperoni gives just the right amount of crisp, and the cheese-to-sauce ratio is on point.

