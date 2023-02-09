2 Texas Restaurants Among The Top 20 Pizza Joints In The US

America is a country that loves pizza. We use pizza as a go-to for almost any occasion- birthdays, celebrations, sleepovers, or just family nights at home. And two of the country's best pizza places are right here in Texas.

Trips to Discover compiled a list of the top 20 pizza places in the United States. The website states, "We’ve tracked down the top-rated pizza joints in pizza-loving cities across the United States, and while not all the same style, you better bet you can get one killer slice of pie at these classic favorites."

According to the list, Big Lou's in San Antonio has some of the best pizza in the country. The website explains what makes their pizzas so special:

"A Texas pun would be too easy, so we will just say they have some of the biggest pies around at Big Lou’s in San Antonio. Not just a novelty, the place has some pretty cool flavor combos like barbecue with pickles. But having a pizza that engulfs the table and produces over foot long slices is pretty much everyone’s dream, right?"