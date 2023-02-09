Watch Red Hot Chili Peppers' Chad Smith Play AC/DC To 17 People In A Pub
By Logan DeLoye
February 9, 2023
Before performing in front of over 50,000 people at Marvel Stadium on Wednesday night, Red Hot Chili Peppers drummer Chad Smith performed AC/DC covers for a small pub crowd of 17 people. According to Loudersound, Smith decided to stop by Cherry Bar in Melbourne to surprise an open mic night crowd during the Australian leg of their world tour. The bar posted a livestream video of the spontaneous performance to their Facebook page, referring to Smith as a "legend."
"Red Hot Chili Peppers drummer Chad Smith is a legend. Last night at Cherry in front of 17 punters he got up and played drums at our Cherry Jam open mike night. He joined AC Dan on vocals and guitar and Josh May on bass as they pelted out AC/DC songs ‘If You Want Blood’ and ‘Up to My Neck in You’. After the songs he was rewarded by our MC Stacey with one Cherry drink card. Cherry Bar. You never know who you might meet."
Chad Smith plays Cherry Bar for 17 punters
After performing a few AC/DC hits, Smith was given a card redeemable for one free drink at the bar! Loudersound mentioned that Smith is one of many celebrities who have graced the stage at the small Melbourne pub. Lady Gaga, Axl Rose, and the Arctic Monkeys have also stopped by during Cherry Bar's open mic night.