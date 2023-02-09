Watch Red Hot Chili Peppers' Chad Smith Play AC/DC To 17 People In A Pub

Red Hot Chili Pppers drummer Chad Smith is a legend. Last night at Cherry in front of 17 punters he got up and played drums at our Cherry Jam open mike night. He joined AC Dan on vocals and guitar and Josh May on bass as they pelted out AC/DC songs ‘If You Want Blood’ and ‘Up to My Neck in You’. After the songs he was rewarded by our MC Stacey with one Cherry drink card. Cherry Bar. You never know who you might meet. We’re open from 5pm to 5am tonight. JPY 💙🍒🙏 Chad Smith Redhotchilipeppers