You Can Rent This Unique Texas Dome With Incredible Views

You can take "glamping" to a whole new level with some luxury domes right here in Texas. And the best part is they they have incredible views!

Thrillist compiled a list of 10 unique dome AirBNBs with incredible views. The website states, "If you're ready to stay in a dome Airbnb, we've compiled some of the most unique rentals on Airbnb right now—from Palm Springs to the Catskills—that you'll be happy to call Dome Sweet Dome."

You can rent a Texas Hill Country dome that is complete with a personal plunge pool. The dome accommodates up to two guests and rents for $331 per night. Thrillist explains:

"Come for the geodesic dome, but stay for the deck with a personal-sized plunge pool and panoramic views. The interior of the dome is a stylish studio, complete with a little kitchen area and bathroom. Step outdoors to cook a meal over the fire pit or explore the rest of the property; you'll find hiking trails, mini cows, a tree swing, and more."

Guests have left great reviews of the dome. One person wrote, "Absolutely beautiful and peaceful! We had some neighbors close by but it ended up still feeling relatively private. The space is spectacular, with a picturesque view, COMFORTABLE bed and the dip pool was fabulous!"

Check out the full list of 10 unique dome AirBNBs with incredible views on Thrillist's website.