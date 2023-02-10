Expected Timetable For Aaron Rodgers' Decision On NFL Future Revealed

Green Bay Packers president Mark Murphy said the team expects quarterback Aaron Rodgers to make a decision about his NFL future "around [the] free agency [period]" while speaking with ESPN's Dianna Russini during the NFL Awards red carpet on Thursday (February 9).

"There hasn't been a deadline," Murphy said. "We've both realized that the sooner the decision is made, the better. I know Brian Gutekunst, our GM, has been in regular contact with him and I think Aaron has expressed that he doesn't want to drag it out."

Earlier this week, Rodgers announced that he's going on a four-day isolation and darkness retreat as he's "still in the art of contemplation about my future" during his weekly appearance on the Pat McAfee Show Tuesday.