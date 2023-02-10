This Is Florida's Most Popular Fast Food Chain

By Nathaniel Weekes

February 10, 2023

Food Trip
Photo: Getty Images

It's no secret that fast food has become much more popular since the pandemic. The convenience of grabbing quickly-prepared and delicious burgers, fries, tacos, and more can't be beaten. On top of that, the prices are pretty reasonable compared to most restaurants. Depending on the chain, you can even grab a bite late at night or early in the morning.

Since there are dozens of fast food chains in America, Boost got to work looking for the most popular ones in every state. According to the marketing agency, Florida's most popular fast food chain is Whataburger! The Texas-based chain entranced people with its tasty approach to burgers: making sure each bite hits a different flavor note.

These are the top five fast-food chains in Florida:

  1. Whataburger
  2. Smashburger
  3. Chipotle Mexican Grill
  4. Chick-fil-A
  5. Five Guys

The Sunshine State was the only one to prefer Whataburger over anything else.

It looks like several states prefer to eat more fried chicken. According to the study, Chick-fil-A was named the top choice in ten states! Researchers said there's been a 42% percent increase in fast food visits compared to the number of visits in January 2022.

Check out the full report on Boost's website.

