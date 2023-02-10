Las Vegas Homeowners Build Realistic Italian Street Right In Their Backyard

By Ginny Reese

February 10, 2023

Photo: Getty Images

One Las Vegas couple built a replica of an Italian street right in their backyard and it's insane! The New York Post reported that the Italian-inspired design is located within the gated Las Vegas community of the Ridges. The home is a 9,700-square-foot mansion and has a European vacation built right in.

So what's the street like?

The passageway has a cobblestone walkway with brick walls. There's a restaurant, Ristoranta Jaredino, which is named for the owner's son, Jared. There's also the Allison Cioccolato chocolate shop, which is named for their daughter Allison, the Chez Andre, a wine and cheese shop that is named for their son Andy. There are small cafe tables that are perfect for sitting and enjoying a snack along with a beautiful water fountain feature.

The home is on the market for $6.5 million. It has six bedrooms, two bathrooms, and two half baths. Check out the home's listing.

Douglas Elliman broker Michele Sullivan said, "The replica of a quaint Italian street in the backyard of the home is definitely a standout feature. How often do you come across a property that not only has all the modern amenities, but can also transport you to another continent within minutes? … It’s a great way to entertain or just ‘escape’ with a glass of wine and a charcuterie board."

Check out photos of the Italian-inspired home design on the New York Post's website or at the link below:

