Lawyer Dies After MRI Machine At Hospital Sets Off His Gun

By Jason Hall

February 10, 2023

Photo: Facebook

A Brazilian lawyer died after an MRI machine at a hospital caused his gun to discharge, Jam Press reports via the New York Post.

Leandro Mathias de Novaes took his mother to get scanned at the Laboratorio Cura in São Paulo on January 16 and had a registered firearm in his possession, which the facility said it was unaware of at the time. Staff at the facility reportedly asked Novaes and his mother to remove all metal objects before entering the MRI room, which he did not do, instead entering the unit with the weapon concealed.

The MRI machine reportedly pulled the gun from his waistband, which caused it to fire and strike Novaes in his stomach. The lawyer was transported to São Luiz Morumbi Hopsital, where he was eventually pronounced dead on February 6.

A spokesperson for Laboratorio Cura issued a statement claiming the facility met all "accident prevention protocols" necessary for all MRI units prior to the fatal accident. “Both the patient and his companion were properly instructed regarding the procedures for accessing the examination room and warned about the removal of any and all metallic objects,” the facility stated via the New York Post.

Laboratorio Cura added that Novaes and his mother both signed a form notifying them of the protocols, but the lawyer failed to mention his concealed firearm and instead entered the unit "by his own decision."

