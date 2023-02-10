Netflix’s New Policies Show They Learned Nothing From Blockbuster’s Failure

It has been a rough year for Netflix, and its only February.

The streaming service has sparked outrage from users across the globe with their new policies aimed at limiting account sharing among its subscribers. For the hosts of the Australia based podcast The Weekly Planet, the move by the company shows how oblivious they are to the current streaming market.

“Quite frankly, Netflix isn’t good enough for this,” said co-host James Clement. “They should learn a lesson from Blockbuster, the company they killed, (about) outdated practices.”

The new rules posted on January 31 had several complicated hoops subscribers had to jump through if they hoped to stream Netflix outside of their house. Despite the company claiming the restrictions were only for a handful of Latin American countries, Netflix has since released similar guidelines for users in Canada, New Zealand, Portugal and Spain.