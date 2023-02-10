Ohio May Owe You Money: $3 Billion In Unclaimed Funds

By Taylor Linzinmeir

February 10, 2023

Money falling from the sky
Photo: Getty Images

Ohio currently has $3 billion in unclaimed funds.

February is Unclaimed Funds Month. And while Ohioans are not restricted to the month of February to claim their forgotten money, it's a good reminder to see if you have any coming to you. Unclaimed funds are lost or forgotten money that businesses and banks report to the Ohio Department of Commerce Division after accounts become inactive. This includes inactive checking and savings accounts, refund/credit balances, uncashed cashiers checks, stocks and bonds, forgotten utility deposits or last paychecks.

“You can look up an unclaimed fund for anyone and we encourage you to do that,” Susie Wagner, Outreach Administrator for the Division of Unclaimed Funds, said. “We have found that much of the unclaimed funds belong to people over 50 years of age and deceased individuals. So, we want people to not only search their names, search their parents, grandparents and any family members who are living or deceased.”

The division has more than $3 billion waiting to be claimed. The average claim in 2022 was $4,000, according to a press release. To bring awareness to unclaimed funds, and to encourage participation, the division is running the hashtag challenge #ClaimMyMoney. Ohioans are asked to share a photo of themselves with the unclaimed funds website showing that they searched their name, along with the hashtag.

Check if you have unclaimed funds online here, or by calling (614)466-4433.

Advertise With Us

For You

    Music, radio and podcasts, all free. Listen online or download the iHeart App.

    Connect

    Explore

    iHeart

    Live Radio

    Podcasts

    Artist Radio

    Genres

    Exclusives

    News

    Features

    Events

    Contests

    Photos

    Information

    About

    Advertise

    Blog

    Brand Guidelines

    Contest Guidelines

    Subscription Offers

    Jobs

    Get the App

    Automotive

    Home

    Mobile

    Wearables

    © 2023 iHeartMedia, Inc.