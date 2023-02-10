Ohio May Owe You Money: $3 Billion In Unclaimed Funds

Ohio currently has $3 billion in unclaimed funds.

February is Unclaimed Funds Month. And while Ohioans are not restricted to the month of February to claim their forgotten money, it's a good reminder to see if you have any coming to you. Unclaimed funds are lost or forgotten money that businesses and banks report to the Ohio Department of Commerce Division after accounts become inactive. This includes inactive checking and savings accounts, refund/credit balances, uncashed cashiers checks, stocks and bonds, forgotten utility deposits or last paychecks.

“You can look up an unclaimed fund for anyone and we encourage you to do that,” Susie Wagner, Outreach Administrator for the Division of Unclaimed Funds, said. “We have found that much of the unclaimed funds belong to people over 50 years of age and deceased individuals. So, we want people to not only search their names, search their parents, grandparents and any family members who are living or deceased.”

The division has more than $3 billion waiting to be claimed. The average claim in 2022 was $4,000, according to a press release. To bring awareness to unclaimed funds, and to encourage participation, the division is running the hashtag challenge #ClaimMyMoney. Ohioans are asked to share a photo of themselves with the unclaimed funds website showing that they searched their name, along with the hashtag.

Check if you have unclaimed funds online here, or by calling (614)466-4433.