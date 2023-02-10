Philly Receives 1,500 Gallons Of Lube In Case The Eagles Win The Super Bowl

Philadelphia was sent over 1,500 gallons of lube just in case the Eagles win the Super Bowl this weekend.

Yes, you read that correctly. An adult film company called "CamSoda" sent 28 55-gallon drums —which checks out to be about 1,540 gallons, to be exact— of lubricant to assist in greasing the poles in the event the Eagles take home the win Sunday (February 12) at Super Bowl LVII. But that's not all: each drum is filled with 75 percent lube and 25 percent Cheez Whiz.

“Right now the city of Philadelphia is greasing its light poles as a preliminary public safety measure to deter zealous, raucous people from climbing them should the Eagles win the Super Bowl on Sunday... Here at CamSoda, we know the people of Philly love the Eagles, cheesesteaks, and wiz. We wanted to lend a helping hand to the Philly fanatics – who have been known to take to the streets to celebrate a huge sports victory – including dangerously scaling light poles,” Daryn Parker, Vice President, CamSoda, said in a press release. “To protect raucous Eagles fans against themselves, we wanted to hand deliver a truck full of lube – mixed with some delicious wiz – to grease the light poles in and around the city with. Lube proves more difficult to scale than Crisco. And the smell of wiz is just…yum.”

Greasing the city's utility poles has been done for years in an attempt to prevent fans from celebrating too hard. When the Eagles won the 2018 Super Bowl, fans tore down traffic signals after climbing poles.