Popular Canadian Donut Chain Tim Hortons Looking To Expand In Texas Again

The popular Canadian coffee and donut chain Tim Hortons is looking to expand to Texas once again. The chain is looking for properties in San Antonio and Austin for possible expansion sites, reported My San Antonio. According to the Dallas Morning News, the chain is also looking at properties in the Dallas-Fort Worth area.

The first Texas Tim Hortons location opened in Katy last year. There is also a Houston location at 5312 W Richey Road, and another opening soon at 13451 Northwest Freeway in Houston.

Nicholas Henrich, Tim Hortons' head of development in the US, told the Dallas Morning News that the chain is looking to open locations in San Antonio, Austin, Houston, Dallas, and smaller cities outside those areas. He said that the new locations would have the "latest and greatest" designs and menus.

Henrich explained, "You have these big metro areas where population growth is expected to increase above the national average. So fundamentally, it’s a really good place for us to participate in that growth. And when you rank the cities that are most attractive, Houston and Dallas are way up top."

Tim Hortons' menu is filled with hot and cold coffees, donuts, hot breakfast sandwiches, bagels, baked goods, and lunch items. Check out the full menu on the chain's website.