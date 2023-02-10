President Biden Unlikely To Sit With Fox News For Super Bowl Interview

It appears that President Joe Biden will not be sitting down for an interview with Fox News at the Super Bowl. According to Variety, the White House has yet to commit to a sitdown interview that would be aired during the pre-game show.

With just a few days left until Super Bowl LVII in Glendale, Arizona, on Sunday (February 12), Fox is moving forward as if the interview isn't going to happen.

"We don't have a formal no, but we are operating like it's not happening," a person familiar with the matter told CNN.

While Fox did not respond to questions about the status of the presidential interview, several Fox News hosts commented about it during Thursday's episode of The Five.

"We have formally asked for that interview, but we have not received an answer yet, whether they are going to officially do it or not," Brett Baier said. "We are running out of days."

While First Lady Jill Biden and her grandson are going to attend the Super Bowl in person to cheer on the Philadelphia Eagles as they take the Kansas City Chiefs, President Biden said he will be watching the Big Game from his home in Deleware.