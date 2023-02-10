Scientists May Have Figured Out Why Some People Don't Get COVID

A team of researchers from the University of Sydney may have determined why some people never get COVID-19 while others experience severe symptoms from the viral infection.

They discovered that a naturally occurring protein in the lungs, LRRC15, attaches itself to the coronavirus and prevents it from binding with other cells. The protein is not present until after the virus has entered the body.

The researchers found that people who never experienced symptoms of COVID had higher levels of the protein in their blood than those with a severe infection.

Armed with this new information, the scientists now hope to use it to create new treatments that could prevent infection and work against all variants of the virus.

"For me, as an immunologist, the fact that there's this natural immune receptor that we didn't know about, that's lining our lungs and blocks and controls virus, that's crazy interesting," said lead study author Professor Greg Neely. "We can now use this new receptor to design broad-acting drugs that can block viral infection or even suppress lung fibrosis."