'The Biggest Damn Texas Roadhouse In The World' Is Now Right Here In Texas

"The biggest damn Texas Roadhouse in the world" can be found right here in the Lone Star State!

You can enjoy warm and buttery bread rolls and a Cactus Blossom at the new and improved location in Lubbock, which opened Wednesday (February 8), KAMC reports.

The original Lubbock location stood off South Loop 289 for over 20 years, but it was "used up," managing partner at Texas Roadhouse Lubbock Mike Smith told the news outlet. "We kind of ran out of space we couldn’t grow anymore. We’re out of parking and out of grill space out of seat space," he added. The new location now has over 200 parking spots, 20% more seating, a bigger waiting area and more room to cook your favorite dishes.

"It’s bigger than the one we had before, it’s frankly the largest Texas Roadhouse in the world right now," Smith said. He said the company is planning to open more locations in the area, but wants to make sure this location will "operate better at a higher level" first. "As a Lubbock native, I can say that I built the biggest damn Texas Roadhouse in the world."