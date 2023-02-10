These Were The Most Popular Girl Names In Arizona In The '00s

There are millions of babies born every year in the United States. And all of those millions of babies have unique names that are special to them. However, some names are far more popular than others.

Stacker compiled a list of the most popular girl names in the state in the '00s. The website states, "Stacker compiled a list of the most popular baby names for girls in the 2000s in Arizona using data from the Social Security Administration. Names are ranked by number of babies born in Arizona from 2000 to 2009."

According to the list, the most popular baby girl name in Arizona in the '00s was Emily. That name was used 4,172 times from 2000 to 2009. It was also the most popular baby girl name nationally.

Here were the top 25 baby girl names in Arizona in the '00s:

Emily Isabella Ashley Emma Samantha Madison Alexis Mia Alyssa Abigail Elizabeth Sophia Hannah Brianna Jessica Olivia Victoria Natalie Jennifer Hailey Maria Sarah Taylor Jasmine Andrea

