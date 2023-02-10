These Were The Most Popular Girl Names In Arizona In The '00s

By Ginny Reese

February 10, 2023

There are millions of babies born every year in the United States. And all of those millions of babies have unique names that are special to them. However, some names are far more popular than others.

Stacker compiled a list of the most popular girl names in the state in the '00s. The website states, "Stacker compiled a list of the most popular baby names for girls in the 2000s in Arizona using data from the Social Security Administration. Names are ranked by number of babies born in Arizona from 2000 to 2009."

According to the list, the most popular baby girl name in Arizona in the '00s was Emily. That name was used 4,172 times from 2000 to 2009. It was also the most popular baby girl name nationally.

Here were the top 25 baby girl names in Arizona in the '00s:

  1. Emily
  2. Isabella
  3. Ashley
  4. Emma
  5. Samantha
  6. Madison
  7. Alexis
  8. Mia
  9. Alyssa
  10. Abigail
  11. Elizabeth
  12. Sophia
  13. Hannah
  14. Brianna
  15. Jessica
  16. Olivia
  17. Victoria
  18. Natalie
  19. Jennifer
  20. Hailey
  21. Maria
  22. Sarah
  23. Taylor
  24. Jasmine
  25. Andrea

