This Is Florida's Most Destructive Tornado On Record

Severe weather afflicts every corner of the United States, but only several areas experience tornados regularly. These violent storms can uproot homes and buildings, tear down trees, and leave a wake of destruction wherever it goes.

While certain areas brace for these incidents more than others, every state has dealt with the devastating impacts of a tornado. That's why 24/7 Wall St. dug through data to determine which states have the most tornadoes. In their study, they also revealed every state's most destructive tornado in history.

According to the study, Florida's most destructive tornado on record happened on February 2, 1998. The monstrous storm caused $205 million worth of damage. Later that month, over a dozen tornadoes tore through the Interstate 4 corridor of Central Florida, killing 42 people and leaving 259 more injured. The Sunshine State ranked No. 4 among states with the most tornadoes.

Here's how researchers determined their rankings:

"24/7 Wall St. reviewed the total number of unique tornadoes recorded in every state between 1950 and 2018 from the National Oceanic and Atmospheric Administration’s Storm Prediction Center. Total crop and property damage, as well as the total injuries and fatalities incurred each year since 1950 also came from NOAA. Property damage figures are not available for years prior to 1996, and crop damage figures are not available before 2006."

