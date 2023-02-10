This Is North Carolina's Most Popular Super Bowl Snack

As Super Bowl LVII draws closer, football fans across the country are busy planning watch-day parties to catch the Kansas City Chiefs' historic matchup against the Philadelphia Eagles for the title of Super Bowl champs, not to mention the iconic commercials and highly-anticipated halftime show led by Rihanna.

One of the most important parts of Game Day watch parties, aside from the TV of course, is making sure the food table is properly stocked with the best snacks. StudyFinds recently released a list of the most popular Super Bowl food in each state, and the end result may come as a surprise. While your first thought on the most popular snack food for the Big Game is chicken wings, the most popular choice is actually meatballs. The snack took the top spot in five states, followed by guacamole and chips & salsa in second and third, respectively.

So what is North Carolina's most popular snack for the Super Bowl?

Chips & Salsa

The Tar Heel State can't resist this classic combo, perfect for nervously crunching as you wait to see how the game plays out. North Carolinians aren't the only ones who enjoy gorging on chips and salsa at various Super Bowl parties. Three other states also had the snack as their top choice: Arizona, Hawaii and Texas.

These are America's Top 10 Super Bowl foods, based on popular Google searches:

Meatballs Guacamole Chips & Salsa Tater Tots Chili Buffalo Wings Hummus Nachos Pigs in a blanket Spinach and artichoke dip

Check out the full report to see each state's most popular snack for the Big Game.