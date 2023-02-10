This Is Oklahoma's Most Popular Super Bowl Snack

By Ginny Reese

February 10, 2023

Photo: Getty Images

We all know that tasty snacks are one of the most important parts of game day. And people go all out on Super Bowl Sunday, whipping up some of the best foods for the big game.

Study Finds determined the most popular Super Bowl foods in each state. The website states, "When you think of the Super Bowl, do you think of Buffalo wings as something to look forward to? Well, it turns out wings are only the sixth most popular Super Bowl food across the nation (don’t tell Bills fans)."

According to the study, Oklahoma's most popular Super Bowl food is queso.

Here are the country's top 10 most popular Super Bowl snacks:

  1. meatballs
  2. guacamole
  3. chips and salsa
  4. tater tots
  5. chili
  6. hummus
  7. nachos
  8. pigs in a blanket
  9. spinach artichoke

Other popular snacks that landed on the list include buffalo wings, seven layer dip, crab balls, garlic knots, and mozarella sticks. Researchers found that appetizers make up most people's diets on game days with 70 percent of Americans sticking to appetizers on Super Bowl Sunday.

Check out the full list of the most popular Super Bowl foods in each state on Study Finds' website.

Advertise With Us

For You

    Music, radio and podcasts, all free. Listen online or download the iHeart App.

    Connect

    Explore

    iHeart

    Live Radio

    Podcasts

    Artist Radio

    Genres

    Exclusives

    News

    Features

    Events

    Contests

    Photos

    Information

    About

    Advertise

    Blog

    Brand Guidelines

    Contest Guidelines

    Subscription Offers

    Jobs

    Get the App

    Automotive

    Home

    Mobile

    Wearables

    © 2023 iHeartMedia, Inc.