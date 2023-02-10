This Is The Best Date Night Restaurant In California

By Logan DeLoye

February 10, 2023

Romantic evening
Photo: iStockphoto

Is it a table for two kind of weekend? It's not quite Valentine's Day, but you don't really need an excuse to go on a fun date! If you are in the process of planning a romantic evening with your plus one, look no further than the best date night restaurant in the entire state. Be it atmosphere, menu, or spirits, something about this location keeps patrons coming back for more.

According to a list compiled by Lovefood, the best date night restaurant in all of California is Foreign Cinema located in San Francisco. This restaurant is known for their fresh Mediterranean menu items in addition to a romantic patio setting where classic movies are played.

Here is what Lovefood had to say about the best date night restaurant in the entire state:

"Hark back to the days when a date meant dinner and a movie at this gorgeous boho-chic spot. At Foreign Cinema, Mediterranean cuisine is given a Californian twist with seasonal, regionally sourced ingredients. Go full "ooh la la" with Champagne and oysters on the heated, twinkly patio, where classic and cult movies play on a big screen – a romantic touch that diners love."

For a continued list of the best restaurants, visit lovefood.com.

Advertise With Us

For You

    Music, radio and podcasts, all free. Listen online or download the iHeart App.

    Connect

    Explore

    iHeart

    Live Radio

    Podcasts

    Artist Radio

    Genres

    Exclusives

    News

    Features

    Events

    Contests

    Photos

    Information

    About

    Advertise

    Blog

    Brand Guidelines

    Contest Guidelines

    Subscription Offers

    Jobs

    Get the App

    Automotive

    Home

    Mobile

    Wearables

    © 2023 iHeartMedia, Inc.