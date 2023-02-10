This Is The Best Date Night Restaurant In California

Is it a table for two kind of weekend? It's not quite Valentine's Day, but you don't really need an excuse to go on a fun date! If you are in the process of planning a romantic evening with your plus one, look no further than the best date night restaurant in the entire state. Be it atmosphere, menu, or spirits, something about this location keeps patrons coming back for more.

According to a list compiled by Lovefood, the best date night restaurant in all of California is Foreign Cinema located in San Francisco. This restaurant is known for their fresh Mediterranean menu items in addition to a romantic patio setting where classic movies are played.

Here is what Lovefood had to say about the best date night restaurant in the entire state:

"Hark back to the days when a date meant dinner and a movie at this gorgeous boho-chic spot. At Foreign Cinema, Mediterranean cuisine is given a Californian twist with seasonal, regionally sourced ingredients. Go full "ooh la la" with Champagne and oysters on the heated, twinkly patio, where classic and cult movies play on a big screen – a romantic touch that diners love."

For a continued list of the best restaurants, visit lovefood.com.