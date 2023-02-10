This Is The Best Date Night Restaurant In Illinois

Is it a table for two kind of weekend? It's not quite Valentine's Day, but you don't really need an excuse to go on a fun date! If you are in the process of planning a romantic evening with your plus one, look no further than the best date night restaurant in the entire state. Be it atmosphere, menu, or spirits, something about this location keeps patrons coming back for more.

According to a list compiled by Lovefood, the best date night restaurant in all of Illinois is Geja's Cafe located in Chicago. This Windy City staple is known for their amazing fondue and charming atmosphere.

Here is what Lovefood had to say about the best date night restaurant in the entire state:

"There’s no shortage of choices for a romantic meal in the Windy City, but we reckon this fondue restaurant is one of the cutest for a little old-fashioned romance. And, apart from the gooey stuff you’ll be dipping into, it’s more charming than cheesy. Take a table by the outdoor fireplaces, or sit inside to sway (and dunk) while live music plays. Round off the meal with – what else? – chocolate fondue.

