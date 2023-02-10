This Is The Best Date Night Restaurant In Minnesota

Is it a table for two kind of weekend? It's not quite Valentine's Day yet, but you don't really need an excuse to go on a fun date! If you are in the process of planning a romantic evening with your plus one, look no further than the best date night restaurant in the entire state. Be it atmosphere, menu, or spirits, something about this location keeps patrons coming back for more.

According to a list compiled by Lovefood, the best date night restaurant in all of Minnesota is Rinata in Minneapolis. This restaurant makes it possible to recreate the kissing noodle scene featured in Disney's Lady and the Tramp. Rinata offers a quaint atmosphere, and serves some of the best pasta around!

Here is what Lovefood had to say about the best date night restaurant in the entire state:

"Italian restaurant Rinata has the romance down – customers say it's cozy, dimly lit, and atmospheric, with friendly service. The freshly made pastas are a hit, with the pappardelle being a favorite. It would be rude to not finish an Italian dinner without a tiramisu, and this one comes soaked in sambuca."

