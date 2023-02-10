This Is Washington's Most Popular Fast Food Chain

It's no secret that fast food has become much more popular since the pandemic. The convenience of grabbing quickly-prepared and delicious burgers, fries, tacos, and more can't be beaten. On top of that, the prices are pretty reasonable compared to most restaurants. Depending on the chain, you can even grab a bite late at night or early in the morning.

Since there are dozens of fast food chains in America, Boost got to work looking for the most popular ones in every state. According to the marketing agency, Colorado's most popular fast food chain is Popeye's!

This chain's unique fried chicken recipe and Southern sides keep keeps people coming back. Like some of its competitors, they've been doing some exciting collaborations with celebrities.

These are the top five fast-food chains in Washington state:

Popeye’s Taco Bell Chipotle Mexican Grill McDonald’s Burger King

The Evergreen State was the only one to prefer Popeye's over anything else.

It looks like several states prefer to eat more fried chicken. According to the study, Chick-fil-A was named the top choice in ten states!

Researchers said there's been a 42% percent increase in fast food visits compared to the number of visits in January 2022.

Check out the full report on Boost's website.