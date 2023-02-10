Video Shows Yellowstone Snowmobile Tour Get Too Close To Bison

Giles added that the other woman "was okay" after her encounter with the bison. Multiple bison attacks were reported at Yellowstone National Park in 2022.

A 34-year-old man was hospitalized after the large mammal charged at and gored him while he was walking with his family on a boardwalk near the Giant Geyser at Old Faithful on June 27. The incident took place weeks after a 25-year-old woman was gored to death and tossed 10-feet into the air by a bison at Yellowstone on March 30.

Yellowstone requires all visitors to stay more than 25 yards away from all bison -- the largest mammals in North America -- as they are capable of reaching speeds of 35 MPH and jumping several feet.

The park's bison population is estimated between 2,300 to 5,500 and the animal has injured more visitors than any other.

Yellowstone warns all visitors to stay more than 25 yards away from all bison, elk, bighorn sheep and moose, as well as at least 100 yards from bears and wolves present at the national park.