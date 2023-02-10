Woman Grabs Child From Shopping Cart, Gets Stopped By Bystanders

By Bill Galluccio

February 10, 2023

Baby girl sitting in grocery cart
Photo: Getty Images

A Colorado woman was arrested after a failed attempt to kidnap a child at Walmart. The Alamosa Police Department said that the woman, 50-year-old Kimberli Jones, took the child out of a shopping cart and tried to leave the store.

Jones was stopped thanks to the actions of other shoppers, who prevented her from leaving and detained her until the police arrived.

"Due to the quick actions of citizens within the store at the time of the incident, they were able to restrain the suspect until law enforcement arrived and reunited the young child back safely to parents," the department said in a statement posted to the City of Alamosa's Facebook page.

Jones was taken into custody and is facing felony charges of kidnapping, felony menacing, child abuse, and disorderly conduct.

Officials did not provide any details about a possible motive for the kidnapping attempt or if Jones knew the family.

Advertise With Us

For You

    Music, radio and podcasts, all free. Listen online or download the iHeart App.

    Connect

    Explore

    iHeart

    Live Radio

    Podcasts

    Artist Radio

    Genres

    Exclusives

    News

    Features

    Events

    Contests

    Photos

    Information

    About

    Advertise

    Blog

    Brand Guidelines

    Contest Guidelines

    Subscription Offers

    Jobs

    Get the App

    Automotive

    Home

    Mobile

    Wearables

    © 2023 iHeartMedia, Inc.