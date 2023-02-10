Woman Grabs Child From Shopping Cart, Gets Stopped By Bystanders

A Colorado woman was arrested after a failed attempt to kidnap a child at Walmart. The Alamosa Police Department said that the woman, 50-year-old Kimberli Jones, took the child out of a shopping cart and tried to leave the store.

Jones was stopped thanks to the actions of other shoppers, who prevented her from leaving and detained her until the police arrived.

"Due to the quick actions of citizens within the store at the time of the incident, they were able to restrain the suspect until law enforcement arrived and reunited the young child back safely to parents," the department said in a statement posted to the City of Alamosa's Facebook page.

Jones was taken into custody and is facing felony charges of kidnapping, felony menacing, child abuse, and disorderly conduct.

Officials did not provide any details about a possible motive for the kidnapping attempt or if Jones knew the family.