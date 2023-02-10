You Can Rent This Unique New Mexico Dome With Incredible Views

You can take "glamping" to a whole new level with some luxury domes right here in New Mexico. And the best part is they they have incredible views!

Thrillist compiled a list of 10 unique dome AirBNBs with incredible views. The website states, "If you're ready to stay in a dome Airbnb, we've compiled some of the most unique rentals on Airbnb right now—from Palm Springs to the Catskills—that you'll be happy to call Dome Sweet Dome."

You can rent a New Mexico dome in High Rolls that is complete with 5,000 square feet of indoor space. The dome accommodates up to 15 guests and rents for $200 per night. Thrillist explains:

"This booking in New Mexico's Lincoln National Forest is practically guaranteed to be an amazing time. It's made up of two large, connected geodesic domes, so you’ll have 5,000 square feet of indoor space. Think skylights, comfy floor cushions, a large kitchen, cool artwork, and six bedrooms to enjoy. Plus, there’s outdoor space with a large deck with amazing views and access to tons of hiking trails. The house is 10 miles from the nearest neighbor and totally surrounded by nature, but if you want to leave the property, it's also a great jumping-off point for day trips. Hit up White Sands National Park, High Rolls, and nearby towns like Alamogordo and Truth or Consequences."

Guests have left great reviews of the dome. One person wrote, "I have never stayed in such a cool place before. Tons of room to spread out and relax in. An artistic, graceful place with wonderful personal details."

Check out the full list of 10 unique dome AirBNBs with incredible views on Thrillist's website.