Five Injured After Plane Crashes Into Passenger Bus At Los Angeles Airport

By Bill Galluccio

February 11, 2023

Iconic LAX Los Angeles International Airport Sign at Night
Photo: Getty Images

Five people were injured when an American Airlines Airbus A321 collided with a shuttle bus at Los Angeles International Airport on Friday (February 10) night. There were no passengers on the plane at the time of the collision, though there were passengers on the bus.

The plane was being towed from the gate to a parking lot when it collided with the bus. The driver of the tug was taken to the hospital in moderate condition, while the bus driver and two passengers were hospitalized in fair condition. A worker on the plane was also injured and was treated at the scene.

The accident did not impact airport operations or cause any flights to be delayed.

"A jet being towed tonight from a gate to a parking area made contact with a shuttle bus, resulting in injuries to about 5 people. We thank our partners @LAFD for quickly responding and treating passengers from the bus. Other LAX operations remain normal," the airport said in a statement on Twitter.

The Federal Aviation Administration said that it is investigating the crash.

