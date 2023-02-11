Harry Styles Sports An All Black Fit On The Brit Awards Red Carpet

Harry Styles attracts as much attention for his fashion as anyone and his latest red-carpet appearance is no different. As usual, he showed up for today's Brit Awards in style, sporting a sleek black blazer accented by a massive flower necklace. The all-black look is a surprise as he's never been shy about sporting a splash of color and is just coming off of a very colorful fit on the Grammys red carpet.

Speaking of the Grammys, Harry won two awards at the ceremony last week both for his new album Harry's House. While his first win for Best Pop Vocal Album didn't turn many heads, his upset win for Album Of The Year has proven quite controversial. Not only were fans hoping to see Beyonce take home the night's most prestigious award, but during his acceptance speech Harry said that things like that don't happen to "people like me" which went viral as viewers tried to uncover what the statement's intended meaning was. In the wake of the show Styles found himself in even more headlines as dancers from his performance at the show claimed that the spinning platform they performed on spun the wrong way.

Styles has garnered attention and praise in the past for his fashion looks, interpreting classically feminine pieces into his outfits to defy some of the gender norms of fashion. That fits in well with the Brit Awards, which dropped their long-running gendered awards for best artist of the year last year and replaced it with a gender-neutral overall Artist Of The Year award, which ended up being taken home by Adele.