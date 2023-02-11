Lizzo Shows Off Extravagant Gold Look For Brit Awards Red Carpet

Lizzo is no stranger to grabbing attention for her great outfits and her look for this year's Brit Awards is one of her most attention-grabbing yet. Before hitting the red carpet at the show today she showed off the fit for her fans in an Instagram post, sporting a sleek gold dress with some extravagant gold frills accenting it all around.

It's a look that mirrors the much shorter dress she wore during her memorable acceptance speech at the Grammys just last week after winning the Song Of The Year award, but this time in gold and full length. She posted a pair of photos and an accompanying video show off the dress with the captions "Brits Bitch👑" and "Professionally pretty 🥵" respectively.