NORAD Shoots Down Another Unidentified High Altitude Object Over Canada

The North American Aerospace Defense Command said that it was tracking an unknown "high altitude airborne object" flying over Canada on Saturday (February 11).

"Military aircraft are currently operating from Alaska and Canada in support of North American Aerospace Defense Command (NORAD) activities," NORAD said in a statement. "NORAD confirms that we have positively identified a high-altitude airborne object over Northern Canada."

Canadian Prime Minister Justin Trudeau ordered the object to be shot down.

"I ordered the take down of an unidentified object that violated Canadian airspace. @NORADCommand shot down the object over the Yukon. Canadian and U.S. aircraft were scrambled, and a U.S. F-22 successfully fired at the object," Trudeau tweeted.

The object was spotted one day after the U.S. military shot down an unidentified object over Alaska. U.S. forces are working to recover the debris from the aircraft.

Officials said it does not appear the aircraft was related to a Chinese spy balloon that floated over the United States and Canada for several days before it was shot down over the Atlantic Ocean.