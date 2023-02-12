Halsey Goes Full Mom Mode Alongside Her Son In Adorable New Instagram Post

Halsey has taken to Instagram to post an adorable update on her life as a mother. The post contains a pair of casual selfies and the caption starts off with an observation that was clearly on the singer's mind while taking them. "always gotta be one hair that sticks to ur gloss, but we keep it movin," Halsey said.

But the part of the post that's grabbing the most attention is Halsey's interactions with her son. While the post purposefully avoids showing one-year-old Ender's face it does have an adorable fit pic, some drawings he's done, and some updates on what the pair have been up to. What fans in the comments can't get enough of is the caption which adorably states "my world is small these days. (it’s Ender)."