Halsey Goes Full Mom Mode Alongside Her Son In Adorable New Instagram Post
By Lavender Alexandria
February 12, 2023
Halsey has taken to Instagram to post an adorable update on her life as a mother. The post contains a pair of casual selfies and the caption starts off with an observation that was clearly on the singer's mind while taking them. "always gotta be one hair that sticks to ur gloss, but we keep it movin," Halsey said.
But the part of the post that's grabbing the most attention is Halsey's interactions with her son. While the post purposefully avoids showing one-year-old Ender's face it does have an adorable fit pic, some drawings he's done, and some updates on what the pair have been up to. What fans in the comments can't get enough of is the caption which adorably states "my world is small these days. (it’s Ender)."
Halsey's most recent album If I Can't Have Love, I Want Power came out in 2021 and featured an album cover that saw her contemplating maternal traits and seeking to challenge the social stigmas around things like breastfeeding. Last week she took to Instagram to share the exciting news that her single 'Without Me' had reached diamond status. It's her first song as a solo artist to reach diamond after her collaboration with The Chainsmokers, 'Closer' had previously done so.