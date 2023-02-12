Paul McCartney Pays Tribute To 'Inspiration' Burt Bacharach

Paul McCartney is the latest superstar to pay tribute to Burt Bacharach after his passing earlier this week. A legend in his own right, the former Beatle said Bacharach's "songs were an inspiration to people like me" and praised his "distinctive" work in the '60s and '70s.

“Dear Burt Bacharach has passed away," Macca wrote on Twitter alongside a photo of himself with Bacharach and Jimmy Buffett. "His songs were an inspiration to people like me. I met him on a couple of occasions and he was a very kind and talented man who will be missed by us all. His songs were distinctive and different from many others in the ’60s and ’70s…”

“When we met not too long ago he reminded me that he had been the musical director for Marlene Dietrich when The Beatles shared the bill with her at the London Palladium," he continued in a subsequent tweet. "He was a lovely man. Nancy and I send lots of love to his family.”

Bacharach was a prolific songwriter, recording 73 Top 40 U.S. hits throughout his more than 70 year career. Beck recently paid tribute by comparing phone calls from him to those from "the president." Bacharach passed away at his home in Los Angeles on Wednesday (February 8) from natural causes. He was 94 years old.

See McCartney's heartfelt post below.