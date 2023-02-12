Rihanna Opens Up On The Ways Being A Mother Has Changed Things For Her

The talk about Rihanna's upcoming Super Bowl performance has been going on non-stop for months. But today Rihanna did some talking of her own, on the debut episode of a podcast hosted by former NFL player Nate Burleson. While she touched on the Super Bowl, Burleson also gave her the opportunity to open up on how being a mother has changed things for her.

"I'm living for my son. Everything matters now. You really start to take a lot into account." Rihanna said, opening up about newfound caution in her life coming with the responsibility of a child. "Everything is different, life before my son seems very obscure. It's very small and cloudy, it just got better with him," she further elaborated, "It's so much hard work, but nothing is more fulfilling than that."