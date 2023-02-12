Rihanna Opens Up On The Ways Being A Mother Has Changed Things For Her

By Lavender Alexandria

February 12, 2023

Photo: Getty Images

The talk about Rihanna's upcoming Super Bowl performance has been going on non-stop for months. But today Rihanna did some talking of her own, on the debut episode of a podcast hosted by former NFL player Nate Burleson. While she touched on the Super Bowl, Burleson also gave her the opportunity to open up on how being a mother has changed things for her.

"I'm living for my son. Everything matters now. You really start to take a lot into account." Rihanna said, opening up about newfound caution in her life coming with the responsibility of a child. "Everything is different, life before my son seems very obscure. It's very small and cloudy, it just got better with him," she further elaborated, "It's so much hard work, but nothing is more fulfilling than that."

While Rihanna has talked about her Super Bowl performance plenty herself she also got the chance to comment on some other pressing matters, like her recent first Oscar nomination. Rumors have been swirling in the past few days about Rihanna potentially performing her Oscar-nominated song 'Lift Me Up' during the ceremony. Rihanna's post-Super Bowl plans have been a big topic of discussion among fans recently as speculation abounds about whether she has new music or an upcoming tour to announce after the show.

Rihanna
Advertise With Us

For You

    Music, radio and podcasts, all free. Listen online or download the iHeart App.

    Connect

    Explore

    iHeart

    Live Radio

    Podcasts

    Artist Radio

    Genres

    Exclusives

    News

    Features

    Events

    Contests

    Photos

    Information

    About

    Advertise

    Blog

    Brand Guidelines

    Contest Guidelines

    Subscription Offers

    Jobs

    Get the App

    Automotive

    Home

    Mobile

    Wearables

    © 2023 iHeartMedia, Inc.