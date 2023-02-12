Rihanna Opens Up On The Ways Being A Mother Has Changed Things For Her
By Lavender Alexandria
February 12, 2023
The talk about Rihanna's upcoming Super Bowl performance has been going on non-stop for months. But today Rihanna did some talking of her own, on the debut episode of a podcast hosted by former NFL player Nate Burleson. While she touched on the Super Bowl, Burleson also gave her the opportunity to open up on how being a mother has changed things for her.
"I'm living for my son. Everything matters now. You really start to take a lot into account." Rihanna said, opening up about newfound caution in her life coming with the responsibility of a child. "Everything is different, life before my son seems very obscure. It's very small and cloudy, it just got better with him," she further elaborated, "It's so much hard work, but nothing is more fulfilling than that."
While Rihanna has talked about her Super Bowl performance plenty herself she also got the chance to comment on some other pressing matters, like her recent first Oscar nomination. Rumors have been swirling in the past few days about Rihanna potentially performing her Oscar-nominated song 'Lift Me Up' during the ceremony. Rihanna's post-Super Bowl plans have been a big topic of discussion among fans recently as speculation abounds about whether she has new music or an upcoming tour to announce after the show.