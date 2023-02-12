Skrillex Announces New Album Coming VERY Soon

Skrillex fans rejoice, there's new music coming from the dubstep pioneer turned EDM super-DJ and it won't be long before you can hear it. Skrillex has already had a pretty busy 2023, dropping 5 singles in just the first month of the year alone and now there's even more coming with the release of his highly anticipated new album.

There aren't many details on the album aside from a title, QUEST FOR FIRE, and a release date, this Friday, February 17th. Skrillex made the announcement in an Instagram post showing off Skrillex performing a number of songs likely from the new project and revealing the album cover. The caption reads "My new album 🔥QUEST FOR FIRE🔥 out 2/17. You can hear tracks from QFF in my basement set live on YouTube now."