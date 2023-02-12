Skrillex Announces New Album Coming VERY Soon
By Lavender Alexandria
February 12, 2023
Skrillex fans rejoice, there's new music coming from the dubstep pioneer turned EDM super-DJ and it won't be long before you can hear it. Skrillex has already had a pretty busy 2023, dropping 5 singles in just the first month of the year alone and now there's even more coming with the release of his highly anticipated new album.
There aren't many details on the album aside from a title, QUEST FOR FIRE, and a release date, this Friday, February 17th. Skrillex made the announcement in an Instagram post showing off Skrillex performing a number of songs likely from the new project and revealing the album cover. The caption reads "My new album 🔥QUEST FOR FIRE🔥 out 2/17. You can hear tracks from QFF in my basement set live on YouTube now."
Last month, Skrillex took to Twitter to tell fans directly what he had been going through in 2022. The heartfelt messages referenced back to when he lost his mother and explained the cancellation of a number of festival appearances he was scheduled to make last year. It ended with a promise to fans that 2023 would see him turning over a new leaf and that seems to be the case with the announcement of his first studio album in almost a decade.