Aaron Rodgers 'Might Be More Trouble' Than Worth: NFL Personnel

Several NFL general managers and other personnel people are reportedly questioning whether trading for Green Bay Packers quarterback Aaron Rodgers is worth the risk, ProFootballTalk columnist Peter King reports in his latest edition of Football Morning in America published on Monday (February 13).

King said he spoke with NFL representatives during Super Bowl week and claimed to have witnessed "eyebrow-raising" when he mentioned Rodgers' upcoming "darkness period" to mull his NFL future.

"There was eyebrow-raising among a few league or team people I brought this up with, the reaction being: I can see why the Packers would consider trading him. Seems like a good person, but he might be more trouble than he’s worth," King wrote.

King did specify that the New York Jets were not among the personnel who questioned whether to go after Rodgers following reports that the team "inquired about" the quarterback's availability with the Packers, according to ESPN's Jeremy Fowler on Sunday (February 12).

"The New York #Jets have inquired about Aaron Rodgers’ availability with the Green Bay #Packers, per sources. A move that was expected as New York explores veteran options," Fowler tweeted.