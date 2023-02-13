Austin Majors, 'NYPD Blue' Child Star, Dead At 27

By Sarah Tate

February 13, 2023

Photo: Getty Images

Austin Majors, the former child star best known for his role in NYPD Blue, has died. He was 27 years old.

TMZ reports that Majors died Saturday (February 11) night while staying at a Los Angeles homeless housing facility and that a source claims that there is no foul play suspected. Rather, they suspect that he may have ingested a fatal amount of fentanyl. An autopsy was reportedly scheduled for Monday, with results from a toxicology expected in a few months.

Following reports of his death, Majors' family released a statement to TMZ noting that he "was a loving, artistic, brilliant and kind human being. Austin took great joy and pride in his acting career. He was an active Eagle Scot and graduation Salutatorian in High School. He went on to graduate from USC's School of Cinematic Arts with a passion of directing and music producing."

His family added, "Austin's younger sister, Kali, says her fondest memories with Austin were growing up on set with him, volunteering at events with 'Kids With a Cause', and backpacking together. Austin was the kind of son, brother, grandson, and nephew that made us proud and we will miss him deeply forever."

Majors was best known for playing Theo Sipowicz, son of main character Detective Andy Sipowicz, on NYPD Blue when he was a child, appearing in nearly 50 episodes of the hit police procedural series. In addition to his role on NYPD Blue, Majors appeared in several other TV shows throughout his career, including NCIS, How I Met Your Mother, Desperate Housewives and ER. He also had roles in movies like Treasure Planet and An Accidental Christmas.

