Billionaire Holds Beloved California Hotel 'Hostage'

Four Seasons Resort The Biltmore in Santa Barbara closed in 2020 at the start of the pandemic, and locals and former employees are starting to wonder if it will ever re-open again. According to SF Gate, Ty Warner, CEO and founder of Ty Inc., which manufactures and distributes Beanie Babies among other toys, is the owner of the property.

The last time Warner was seen speaking in public was in 1996. The only time that he has been seen publicly since 1997 has been "during court appearances and trade shows." The Four Seasons Resort The Biltmore was first opened in 1927. It features beautiful outdoor cabanas and gardens facing the ocean along the coastal side of the property. It sits on 22-acres of land and contains a total of 206 rooms. SF Gate mentioned that Warner purchased the property in 2000. Before Warner, the hotel was owned by Four Seasons Hotels and before Four Seasons Hotels, it was owned by Marriott. Warner owns a nearby golf club and ranch that have remained open throughout the years.

Ty Warner Hotels and Resorts spokesperson Kelly Woodard told SF Gate that there is no timeline for a re-opening, but that they are currently in the process of renovating it!