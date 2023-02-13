Cardi B Shares Some Behind The Scenes Pics Of Her Stunning Super Bowl Fit

While most of the focus surrounding the Super Bowl was on Rihanna's Halftime Show, Cardi B managed to sneak in her own moment popping up on the broadcast in an eye-popping outfit. Earlier today the 'I Like It' rapper took to Instagram to give fans a bit more intimate look at the outfit with a series of pictures from the night.

The pics show Cardi sporting a navy Chanel top and a complimentary Chanel bag alongside some pink accents with her high heels and sunglasses. Of course what caught as much attention as her outfit was her hair, a curly blonde look that came in stark contrast to her long straight black hair at Offset's pre-Superbowl party just the night before. The post also follows a video that went viral of the pair hilariously rushing to make it to Rihanna's halftime performance on time.