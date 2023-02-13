Cardi B Shares Some Behind The Scenes Pics Of Her Stunning Super Bowl Fit
By Lavender Alexandria
February 14, 2023
While most of the focus surrounding the Super Bowl was on Rihanna's Halftime Show, Cardi B managed to sneak in her own moment popping up on the broadcast in an eye-popping outfit. Earlier today the 'I Like It' rapper took to Instagram to give fans a bit more intimate look at the outfit with a series of pictures from the night.
The pics show Cardi sporting a navy Chanel top and a complimentary Chanel bag alongside some pink accents with her high heels and sunglasses. Of course what caught as much attention as her outfit was her hair, a curly blonde look that came in stark contrast to her long straight black hair at Offset's pre-Superbowl party just the night before. The post also follows a video that went viral of the pair hilariously rushing to make it to Rihanna's halftime performance on time.
The post comes right as fans are speculating about when we will get to hear some new music from Cardi. Just last month an Instagram page launched that seemed to be hinting toward her long-awaited second album. Since then, the page has been erased but that hasn't stopped the speculation about whether or not Cardi will drop a new album this year. Her previous record came out all the way back in 2018 with her debut album Invasion Of Privacy.