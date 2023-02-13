Ice-T Launches New Podcast With Daily Doses Of Motivation And Inspiration

“I’ve always enjoyed sharing motivational quotes and words of wisdom to help people better their lives,” Ice-T said in a statement. “I started sharing quotes on social media and my fans loved it so much, they wanted me to share it daily. Through this new podcast with iHeartPodcasts, I hope these quotes will reach the right people and bring them up to speed on the daily game of life.”



Ice-T plans to offer his top-tier advice and break down the meaning of his words during each episode. The launch of his new podcast comes over a week after he took the stage at the 2023 Grammy Awards for the Recording Academy's massive tribute to Hip-Hop's 50th anniversary. It also comes shortly after the Hollywood Chamber of Commerce confirmed that he would finally receive a star on the Hollywood Walk of Fame for his decades-long work in the music industry.



"When I think about how many times I got arrested in Hollywood.... This is a trip. 💎," Ice-T tweeted after he learned the news.



“Ice-T’s Daily Game" debuts today. Listen to the first episode below.