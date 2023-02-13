Ice-T Launches New Podcast With Daily Doses Of Motivation And Inspiration
By Tony M. Centeno
February 13, 2023
Ice-T is getting into the podcasting world by offering up a few life-changing gems to help inspire a new generation.
On Monday, February 13, iHeartPodcasts announced its newest show “Ice-T’s Daily Game." The podcast will feature daily affirmations, inspirational messages and other words of wisdom from the gangsta rap pioneer's decades of experience from the rugged streets of Los Angeles to the illuminated, star-studded blocks of the Hollywood Walk of Fame. Each three to five-minute episode is co-produced by Audity, and will air daily (Monday through Friday). Ice-T will serve as the host and executive producer of the series.
“I’ve always enjoyed sharing motivational quotes and words of wisdom to help people better their lives,” Ice-T said in a statement. “I started sharing quotes on social media and my fans loved it so much, they wanted me to share it daily. Through this new podcast with iHeartPodcasts, I hope these quotes will reach the right people and bring them up to speed on the daily game of life.”
Ice-T plans to offer his top-tier advice and break down the meaning of his words during each episode. The launch of his new podcast comes over a week after he took the stage at the 2023 Grammy Awards for the Recording Academy's massive tribute to Hip-Hop's 50th anniversary. It also comes shortly after the Hollywood Chamber of Commerce confirmed that he would finally receive a star on the Hollywood Walk of Fame for his decades-long work in the music industry.
"When I think about how many times I got arrested in Hollywood.... This is a trip. 💎," Ice-T tweeted after he learned the news.
“Ice-T’s Daily Game" debuts today. Listen to the first episode below.